COVID-19: RI health officials report 953 new infections, 20 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from the pandemic increased to 1,590 on Wednesday as the R.I. Department of Health announced 20 additional fatalities.

Health officials also reported a 6.3% daily positivity rate, with 953 new infections found and more than 15,000 coronavirus tests administered on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbed to 469, of which 62 are currently in intensive care and 30 are on ventilators.

Data from the Health Department revealed that the hospital readmission rate for Rhode Island is nearly 8% for COVID-19 patients, while emergency care doctors tell Target 12 it could be as high as 10%.

With a significant winter storm in the forecast, the office of Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that coronavirus testing through portal.ri.gov has been suspended for Thursday.

Raimondo’s next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, followed by 1 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 22.