RI reports 1,084 new coronavirus infections, 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s daily rate of positive coronavirus tests jumped to 8.9% on Tuesday, with more than 12,200 tests performed the previous day and 1,084 new infections detected, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Another 15 people died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the reported death toll to 1,570.

Revised data released Tuesday shows Rhode Island had 487 hospitalizations on Dec. 7, marking the state’s all-time high.

As of midday Tuesday, the number had fallen to 455 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, of which 53 were in intensive care and 29 were on ventilators.

In addition to the infections reported Tuesday, the Health Department added 87 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday which showed downward trends in key metrics, though all of those data points still far exceed the state’s desired thresholds.

Percent positive by week fell to 7.8% this week from 9% last week (threshold: less than 5%), while new weekly cases per 100,000 people to 790 from 851 (threshold: fewer than 100). New hospital admissions by week decreased to 440 from 448 (threshold: fewer than 210).

On Monday, health care workers at Rhode Island Hospital received the first COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state.

The state’s two largest hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, are now working to vaccinate high-risk frontline employees. Lifespan received shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, while Care New England got its first shipment on Tuesday.

Care New England begins administering COVID-19 vaccine »

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, while next week’s will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.