McKee to announce plan to address COVID-19 surge at 1:30 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, Gov. Dan McKee is set to release a plan Wednesday to help slow the spread in Rhode Island.

McKee will announce a “comprehensive set of actions” during his 1:30 p.m. briefing to address the increase in positive cases and relieve pressure on the state’s hospital system, while keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.

The governor will be joined by R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

McKee has not specifically said what the new measures will be but said he’s remaining focused on vaccinations, testing, masking and staffing capacity.

Rhode Island has had high transmission of COVID-19 since August, but infection levels have boomed in the past few weeks as people spend more time indoors due to the weather and holiday gatherings.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 1,173 new cases and a 7% daily positivity rate, along with six more COVID-19-related deaths.

Hospitalizations increased to 266, with 41 patients in the intensive care unit and 24 on ventilators, the data shows. Health officials also released new data on Tuesday showing nearly two-thirds of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

A Target 12 analysis of Health Department data compared to vaccine demographics shows the hospitalization rate among vaccinated Rhode Islanders as of Monday totaled about 10 per 100,000 people, while the rate among unvaccinated Rhode Islanders was about 86 per 100,000 people.

The Health Department’s data shows 97.1% of adults (18+) are at least partially vaccinated and 76.2% of the state’s entire population are fully vaccinated.

McKee has been under pressure from health care leaders in the state to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. He said last week he was “not ready” to take that step, but is in discussions about it.

Providence Mayor Elorza said he’d consider implementing an indoor mask mandate in the city if McKee doesn’t include a statewide mandate in his address.