RI reports 2,673 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths since Friday; hospitalizations decline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health announced Monday that 46 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,555.

In addition, health officials reported 2,673 new coronavirus infections since data was last released on Friday.

Hospitalizations have ticked down to 433, according to the Health Department, with 47 patients currently in the intensive care unit and 31 on ventilators.

Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest hospital group, said it has received approximately 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline health care workers are set to start getting vaccinated Monday afternoon as part of the first phase of the state’s distribution plan.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to hold her next briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, after finishing her quarantine due to being a close contact of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who tested positive over the weekend.

Rhode Island is now in the third week of the statewide pause, which Raimondo extended through Sunday, Dec. 20, in hopes of reducing community transmission of the virus.