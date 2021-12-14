RI leaders to announce plans to address rise in COVID-19 cases, ease burden on hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to lay out a “comprehensive set of actions” to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on the state’s hospital system.

12 News will broadcast 1:30 p.m. event live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

The plans, according to a news release from McKee’s office, aim to keep schools open for in-person learning and prevent economic disruptions to small businesses.

The announcement follows multiple calls for the governor to reinstate the indoor mask mandate, which he has opted against so far.

Rhode Island has had high transmission of COVID-19 since August, but infection levels have boomed in the past few weeks as people spend more time indoors due to the weather and holiday gatherings.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 2,392 new positive cases since Friday and 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, while hospitalizations increased to 245.

On Dec. 11, 2020 — a few days before the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered — there were nearly double the number of hospitalizations in the state.

Members of the Rhode Island Medical Society held a teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 surge and how the state and individuals can protect their own health, as well as the health of those around them.

The group’s president, Dr. Elizabeth Lange, noted that while Rhode Island is a nationwide leader in terms of vaccination rates (97% of adults at least partially vaccinated and 76% of the state’s entire population fully vaccinated), the delta and omicron variants have changed the pandemic.

Lange said data compiled from Johns Hopkins University showed Rhode Island has had a 189% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week alone, compared to a roughly 70% increase in the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving.

“In particular, the predominant delta variant is more aggressive and causes more serious illness,” Lange explained. “The delta and omicron variants have made this pandemic a three-dose vaccine event, as immunity from the two-doses wanes after six months.”

According to Lange, about 30% of eligible Rhode Islanders have received their booster shot to date.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for everyone ages 16 or older. (Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds.)

People who are age 16 or older and need a booster dose can get the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their primary vaccination series, while people 18 and older who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot two months after their initial dose.

Over the weekend, the omicron variant was detected in Rhode Island for the first time through genetic sequencing. State officials said the individual is in their 20s and completed the primary vaccination series, but had no record of a booster dose. The Providence County resident recently returned from a trip to New York.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said the person was “symptomatic, but not hospitalized.”

Doctors in Tuesday’s news conference said there are several things people can do now to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated, or a booster dose when eligible

Wear a mask indoors

Get tested for the virus often

Stay home if sick, especially if not vaccinated

Dr. Catherine Cummings urged people to do the right thing and take necessary mitigation steps to care for others and protect them.

“Getting sick this time around, or giving it to someone else and bringing them into the emergency department over the holidays, when you didn’t do everything you could have possibly done … that’s something that will weigh on you the rest of your life,” Cummings said.