BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement on testing in the Bay State as cases continue to surge in Massachusetts.

Baker will join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at a 10 a.m. news conference.

The announcement comes after the state reported its first case of the omicron variant earlier this month.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the person was a woman in her 20s and a resident from Middlesex County who traveled out of state.