Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is well into the second week of its pause, and Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to give her weekly coronavirus update with Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott at 1 p.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and stream it live right here on WPRI.com and in the app.

The end date of the pause is expected to be the main topic of the briefing.

In Raimondo’s one-on-one interview with 12 News’ Kim Kalunian on Tuesday, she said she was not sure if she would extend the pause past Sunday, Dec. 13, but it would be hard not to keep at least some restrictions in place due to the current data.

During last week’s briefing, Raimondo said the early data showed people were staying home and that the restrictions in place were working, but the state is still seeing increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the state reached a new all-time high of 461 hospitalizations, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials reported 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, along with 1,232 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 7.6%.

Raimondo said she is not expecting to issue more restrictions, but she’s always modifying her approach to best reach Rhode Islanders.

The governor said if she does not extend the pause, it may be altered a bit. She said if the same businesses are still impacted, there is more stimulus money that she will make available to them.