DCYF implements protective gear, teleconferencing to work in wake of COVID-19

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families has put new guidelines in place to protect families and workers against the coronavirus pandemic, according to a DCYF spokesperson.

Spokesperson Sean McFarland said Wednesday the department had suspended all non-essential home visits and is instead using teleconferencing to “satisfy the agency’s requirement to maintain month-to-month contact with children and families.”

“Programs like Skype and FaceTime have been invaluable,” said McFarland. “Over 300 DCYF staff members who are able to work remotely are being permitted to do so as long as it does not impact their quality of work.”

The agency said officials expect to distribute guidelines for the frequency of those teleconferences on Thursday.

For required in-person visits like child protective investigations, the department has issued 19 pre-screening protocols, including providing staff with personal protective equipment and portable kits that contain gloves, hand sanitizer and a “limited supply” of masks, McFarland said.

“Child safety is our number one priority, and the department is working closely with our sister state agencies and providers to adapt our practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Due to HIPPA laws, DCYF declined to answer when asked whether they had any workers or families who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gov. Gina Raimondo praised DCYF social workers during a press briefing Wednesday and thanked them for continuing their work despite the pandemic.

“You’re doing a terrific job. You’re doing the best job that you can. So I want to thank you for your service and I want you to know we’re all proud of you and we’re grateful for all that you’re doing,” Raimondo said.

The governor added that DCYF employees are one of many frontline workers.

“Being on the front lines as a social worker, case worker in DCYF in the middle of this crisis is indescribably difficult,” she said.

There are currently 132 cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, according to the R.I. Health Department.

