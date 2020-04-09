DCU Center opening as field hospital in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is still bracing for its surge in COVID-19 cases but there is a new sense of readiness as a field hospital is set to open in Worcester.

In just one week, the DCU Center — known for hosting concerts and sporting events — is now a field hospital and is set to open Thursday morning. The goal is for this facility to stay open, but empty.

The $25 million transformation includes soldering copper pipe to all of the rooms to provide oxygen. There are 214 ICU beds and the facility can treat up to 250 patients.

The DCU will only be used when, or if, hospitals fill to capacity as right now there is still room. If the hospitals fill up, the sickest COVID-19 patients will stay in the hospital and the others will be treated at the DCU.

Around a thousand healthcare workers applied to work long days at the DCU. The hospital could stay open for two months depending on when the surge hits and how severe it is.

“None of us have been specifically trained in doing any of this but the idea is to be adaptable,” Dr. Grant Lewandrowski, early medical school graduate, said. “It’s kind of one of those things where you have to assume any risks that are there and you know to do your job.”

Rhode Island also has three field hospitals set up — the Convention Center, a former Lowe’s in Quonset and the old Citizen’s Bank in Cranston.