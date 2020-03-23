Day one of remote learning: ‘Be patient with your kids’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Like thousands of other local parents on Monday, Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Carter took part in the first day of remote learning with her kids.

But she also caught up with another local mom about how she’s balancing both working and teaching from home.

For at least the next two weeks, all schools in Rhode Island will hold their classes remotely, and the plans may vary from district to district, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

In Warwick, Michele Varrecchia is overseeing her four kids’ lessons while still working as a property manager from home.

“Fifth grade, third grade, second grade and kindergarten,” she said.

While the first day went smoothly overall, she said the adjustment was a bit hectic.

“They woke up really positive about it, they were excited to start something new, but a little chaos started when Landon’s kindergarten class went to Google Hangouts,” she explained. “The teachers have been phenomenal though, it’s just everyone checked in online and it was noisy and a little too much excitement.”

Varrecchia said it was crucial for her to have a strategy that allowed her to get her own work done as well.

“I give them something they are really confident in and use that time to get done what I need to get done,” she said. “Then I set time aside later for things they may need extra help with.”

She also stressed the importance of giving kids a break.

“We learned breaks are important, even in the few hours we have been doing this,” Varrecchia said.

“I just say, ‘be kind to yourself, be patient with your kids.’ It won’t be perfect the first day or even the last day,” she added.

As of right now, all school buildings in Rhode Island will remain closed until April 3.

