Data shows sharp decline in road, air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of people hitting the road and taking to the skies dropped dramatically last month as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Graphs of data compiled by Flightradar24 show a sharp decline in the number of flights during the month of March.

John Goodman, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation’s director of media and public relations, said passenger volume is down at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

“We’re probably at 80% lower than we were this time last year,” he said.

For those who plan to travel, Goodman advised keeping a close eye on the schedule.

“Because of the cancellations and consolidations by the airlines, we’re encouraging them to check frequently on any flight changes,” he said.

Goodman said T.F. Green will remain open, and there’s a vital reason why.

“We’re playing a key role in the Rhode Island supply line for medical supplies and other essential supplies for the hospitals and as well as the homes,” he explained.

The airport has taken a number of steps to ensure travelers’ safety during the virus outbreak, according to Goodman.

“We put into effect some enhanced cleaning protocols on all high-touch areas,” he said. “Escalator railings, arms of armchairs, anywhere you would touch, we would make sure we’re making it a high priority in our cleaning.”

Goodman also noted that they’re using products recommended by the CDC and EPA to sanitize the airport.

Area roadways have also seen a drastic change in travel volume. The R.I. Department of Transportation released the following data from three counting stations:

I-95

Monday, March 2 – 132,146 vehicles

Monday, March 30 – 77,350 vehicles

I-195

Monday, March 2 – 92,549 vehicles

Monday, March 30 – 49,352 vehicles

I-295

Monday, March 2 – 58,568 vehicles

Monday, March 30 – 27,285 vehicles

That’s roughly a 41% decrease in the number of vehicles traveling on I-95, a 47% reduction on I-195, and a 53% reduction on I-295.

Data provided by the Rhode Island State Police shows the number of crashes last month was down 32% compared to March 2019.