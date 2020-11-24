CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Data reveals most RI hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhode Island Hospital_474075

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitals across Rhode Island are inundated with coronavirus patients as the state continues to see a significant rise in coronavirus cases, according to newly-released data from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Rhode Island health officials reported 53 new hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 323. This is the most the state has seen since May 5, when there were 337 hospitalizations. Of those COVID-19 patients, 30 are currently in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said right now, “the rate of hospitalizations is the fastest we’ve ever seen, faster than at any point in the spring.”

Data released by state health officials Tuesday breaks down how many ICU beds are currently available at the state’s 10 hospitals.

Below is the current capacity at all of the state’s hospitals:

HospitalICU Total BedsICU Occupied BedsClinical Total BedsClinical Occupied Beds
Fatima Hospital15512861
Kent Hospital1514221196
Landmark Medical Center14129581
The Miriam Hospital1616249237
Newport Hospital1048358
Rhode Island Hospital10291540516
Roger Williams Medical Center14612971
South County Hospital878169
The Westerly Hospital966645
Women and Infants Hospital805114067
Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Health

Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest, currently has 24 clinical beds open, with an ICU that’s 89% full.

Right now, The Miriam Hospital’s ICU is at max capacity, with 95% of its clinical beds full.

Kent Hospital only has one ICU bed open, with 88% of its clinical beds full.

“It’s getting real now,” Raimondo said. “We’re going to be at a point pretty soon where we’re all going to know somebody in the hospital, and then it’s going to get real for people.”

Dr. James Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England, said he expects the field hospital in Cranston to start accepting patients the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Larry Lepore, the general manager of the Rhode Island Convention Center, said the field hospital located there is slated to be up-and-running next Tuesday, with patients being admitted the same day.

Fanale said the opening of the field hospitals will help alleviate the demand on beds.

He said patients who are admitted to the field hospitals will be those who are “nearing the end of their stay” and won’t require intensive care.

“It’s going to be safe,” Fanale said. “We are not going to put people at risk in the field hospital. We’ll make sure we transfer the right patients, and we’ll have the staff to take care of those patients.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

Providence

