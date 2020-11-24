Data reveals most RI hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitals across Rhode Island are inundated with coronavirus patients as the state continues to see a significant rise in coronavirus cases, according to newly-released data from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Rhode Island health officials reported 53 new hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 323. This is the most the state has seen since May 5, when there were 337 hospitalizations. Of those COVID-19 patients, 30 are currently in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said right now, “the rate of hospitalizations is the fastest we’ve ever seen, faster than at any point in the spring.”

Data released by state health officials Tuesday breaks down how many ICU beds are currently available at the state’s 10 hospitals.

Below is the current capacity at all of the state’s hospitals:

Hospital ICU Total Beds ICU Occupied Beds Clinical Total Beds Clinical Occupied Beds Fatima Hospital 15 5 128 61 Kent Hospital 15 14 221 196 Landmark Medical Center 14 12 95 81 The Miriam Hospital 16 16 249 237 Newport Hospital 10 4 83 58 Rhode Island Hospital 102 91 540 516 Roger Williams Medical Center 14 6 129 71 South County Hospital 8 7 81 69 The Westerly Hospital 9 6 66 45 Women and Infants Hospital 80 51 140 67 Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Health

Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest, currently has 24 clinical beds open, with an ICU that’s 89% full.

Right now, The Miriam Hospital’s ICU is at max capacity, with 95% of its clinical beds full.

Kent Hospital only has one ICU bed open, with 88% of its clinical beds full.

“It’s getting real now,” Raimondo said. “We’re going to be at a point pretty soon where we’re all going to know somebody in the hospital, and then it’s going to get real for people.”

Dr. James Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England, said he expects the field hospital in Cranston to start accepting patients the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Larry Lepore, the general manager of the Rhode Island Convention Center, said the field hospital located there is slated to be up-and-running next Tuesday, with patients being admitted the same day.

Fanale said the opening of the field hospitals will help alleviate the demand on beds.

He said patients who are admitted to the field hospitals will be those who are “nearing the end of their stay” and won’t require intensive care.

“It’s going to be safe,” Fanale said. “We are not going to put people at risk in the field hospital. We’ll make sure we transfer the right patients, and we’ll have the staff to take care of those patients.”