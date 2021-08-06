CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People hoping to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will have to settle for a two-dose vaccine or go somewhere else.

CNBC reports CVS Health stopped offering the J&J vaccine at its pharmacies, but customers can still get it at one of the company’s 1,000 MinuteClinic locations.

The other two authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are still available at CVS stores nationwide.

It’s unclear why the change was made. A CVS spokesman told CNBC it was implemented several weeks ago.

Johnson & Johnson released the following statement:

“We remain committed to helping end this deadly pandemic as quickly as possible. A single-shot vaccine that provides protection and prevents hospitalization and death is an important tool in the global fight against COVID-19. Evidence from our Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrates the efficacy of the J&J single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, including against viral variants that are highly prevalent. Regardless of race and ethnicity, age, geographic location and comorbidities, these results remain consistent.”

Johnson & Johnson

In April, federal officials recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine while they investigated reports of blood clotting in six women who got the vaccine. The recommended pause was lifted 10 days later.

Around 13.5 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

