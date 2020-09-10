CVS opening 4 new COVID-19 testing sites in RI; kids 12 and over now eligible

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting on Friday, children 12 years of age and older can get tested for COVID-19 at CVS Health’s drive-through testing sites, the company announced Thursday.

“With schools opening across the country, there’s an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available,” CVS Health’s Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan said. “In response, we’ve implemented a system that allows parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to home.”

The self-swab tests are free of charge, but patients must schedule an appointment in advance.

For children 12 years and older, a parent or guardian must complete the online registration, and patients 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when getting tested.

CVS Health also announced it would be adding 120 new drive-through testing sites across the country, including four in Rhode Island:

CVS Pharmacy, 315 Broad St., Cumberland

CVS Pharmacy, 20 High St., Pascoag

CVS Pharmacy, 601 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket

CVS Pharmacy, 1187 Main St., Wyoming

The company now has 14 testing sites in Rhode Island and more than 2,000 nationwide.

CVS said it will also be expanding its network of third-party independent labs to improve the turnaround time for test results, seeking to have them be available within two to three days.