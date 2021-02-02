CVS Health to start in-store COVID-19 vaccinations in RI, Mass. next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible recipients beginning Feb. 11 at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain will start offering vaccines in 11 states as part of a newly announced partnership with the federal government. In Rhode Island, the company expects an initial weekly shipment of 3,400 doses to be administered at retail locations in East Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket.

“As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments,” CVS spokesperson Matt Blanchette said, adding that a fourth location will be announced in the future.

In Massachusetts, CVS will begin offering vaccines at 18 of its pharmacies, including in Seekonk, which is the only initial Bristol County location. Other Bay State CVS locations include Boston, Braintree, Randolph, Weymouth and Worcester.

The company says it will be following each state’s eligibility guidelines. In Rhode Island, the state is currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home residents, emergency responders and some high-risk inmates, and most recently has begun inoculations for adults 75 years and older.

Similar eligibility is currently in place in Massachusetts.

In Rhode Island, state and local health officials are contacting eligible adults directly to set up vaccinations from the state’s supply, a process that has sparked some confusion among local leaders and residents who haven’t been contacted yet.

CVS will allow people to register ahead of time based on eligibility, according to the company. The federal government will be shipping doses directly to CVS as part of the partnership.

The company has set a goal of eventually administering 20 to 25 million shots per month throughout the country, although that will depend largely on supply — which has been more limited than expected through the first month-and-a-half of inoculations.

CVS has already been partnering with the federal government and most states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, to provide vaccinations in nursing homes and other elder-care facilities.

As of Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 102,384 doses had been administered to 75,523 Rhode Islanders since mid-December. Of that group, nearly 27,000 people — or about 2% of the state’s population — had been fully vaccinated with two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The company released the following details about how people will be able to register:

CVS vaccine rollout

Eligibility is based on state criteria which will be confirmed and communicated by each state

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in RI and MA will be available to individuals who meet the state’s criteria.