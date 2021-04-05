CVS Health to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at all MinuteClinic locations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health announced Monday that COVID-19 antibody testing will be available at MinuteClinic locations across the country, with results available within 15 minutes.

The test can help identify if a person has antibodies generated by a previous infection from the virus, but does not diagnose if they are currently infected.

“Being able to provide patients with easy access to a rapid antibody test at MinuteClinic locations to help determine previous infection is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” MinuteClinic president Sharon Vitti said in a news release.

MinuteClinic staff will perform the test by taking a blood sample through a finger prick, then review the results with the patient.

“While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer at MinuteClinic and vice president of CVS Health.

The test costs $38 and payment is due at the time of the appointment, according to CVS. Payment can be made using cash or credit, debit, HSA or FSA cards.

If a patient has Medicaid, MinuteClinic may bill this insurance based on Medicaid requirements.