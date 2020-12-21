CVS Health administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities; begins in RI on Dec. 28

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health has formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, the company announced Monday.

The first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine will be administered this week at facilities in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Rhode Island will begin vaccinations on Monday, Dec. 28, along with 35 other states and Washington, D.C.

CVS Health says it expects to immunize up to four million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

“I’m grateful for the Herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said in a news release.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster, according to the release. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

The vaccination effort is expected to be completed in approximately 12 weeks, CVS Health said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

