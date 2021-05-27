CVS Health offering prizes, including Super Bowl tickets, for getting vaccinated

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Want to win a free vacation or tickets to the Super Bowl? You now have the chance if you’ve been vaccinated, or plan to get vaccinated, through CVS Health.

Starting June 1, eligible customers may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings, and grand prizes over a six-week period.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health.

CVS Health says they were working to close gaps in hesitancy when it comes to getting the vaccine and provide a “positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.”

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

(125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

(100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

(250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two. Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

(5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more Hinge : (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises smarTours : (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

For more information and how to enter, you can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps where the official rules will be posted.