CVS Health brings free, rapid COVID-19 testing to RI, provide 1K more tests per day

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will now be able to get COVID-19 testing results in as little as 15 minutes thanks to a new partnership with CVS Health.

On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that Rhode Island has partnered with CVS Health to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to Rhode Islanders.

Tests using the new Abbott ID NOW™ system will now be provided by appointment at the new drive-through testing site at Twin River Casino in Lincoln. This testing site alone will be able to perform approximately 1,000 tests per day.

With the Twin River testing location, Rhode Island will be performing approximately 2,000 tests per day, doubling the state’s current testing capacity.

The test is the fastest available molecular point-of-care test, CVS Health says, by delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.

“Today marks a giant leap forward in our efforts to combat this virus,” Raimondo said. “Making testing rapid and readily available is the key to slowly reopening our economy, and today we are one step closer to that goal.”

Here’s a look at the entrance of @twinrivercasino in Lincoln off Old Louisquisset Pike.@cvspharmacy is setting up shop to test 1K people a day. pic.twitter.com/iRHQ9Xtttg — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) April 6, 2020

According to CVS Health, Rhode Island and Georgia are the only two states to launch this new partnership. They will be utilizing licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, CVS’s retail medical clinic, to oversee the testing at no cost to patients.

“We are pleased to offer Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln as a rapid COVID-19 drive through testing site,” a statement from the casino said. “We are supporting the efforts of the RI Department of Health, CVS Health, the Rhode Island State Police and the RI National Guard to ensure as smooth a testing experience as possible.”

“This level of collaboration truly is representative of the fact that we are all in this together, and we stand ready to do all we can to support the continued health and safety of all Rhode Islanders during this pandemic,” the statement continued.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines, CVS Health added.

Anyone who would like to receive a test at this site will need to pre-register in advance. You can sign up on their website to schedule a same-day slot for testing.

