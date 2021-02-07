CVS COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Providence, Johnston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two CVS COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in Rhode Island.

They are located at 799 Hope St. in Providence and 26 Putnam Pike in Johnston.

Appointments can be scheduled in East Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket locations as early as Feb. 9.

On Feb. 10, scheduling for a location in Newport will begin.

In Massachusetts, CVS will begin offering vaccines at 18 of its pharmacies, including in Seekonk, Boston, Braintree, Randolph, Weymouth and Worcester.

If you are looking to schedule an appointment, you can click here.