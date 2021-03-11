CVS adds more COVID-19 vaccine sites across RI, Mass.

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Coronavirus

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Additional CVS pharmacy locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Thursday morning, CVS Health added four locations in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 14 stores administering shots.

“Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine,” a spokesperson for CVS said.

K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers are now eligible to make an appointment through CVS, along with people ages 65 and older.

In Massachusetts, CVS Health added 34 new locations for a total of 85 offering the vaccine statewide.

