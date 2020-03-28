Cuomo threatens to sue Raimondo over policy to track down New Yorkers in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday threatened to sue Rhode Island if it doesn’t end a new controversial policy of tracking down New Yorkers traveling to Rhode Island.

Cuomo’s remarks, made during an interview on CNN, come a day after aggressive new orders were issued by Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has directed the R.I. National Guard to go house-to-house in seaside communities looking for New Yorkers, collecting their information and telling them to quarantine in place for two weeks.

Raimondo has also ordered R.I. State Police to stop drivers with New York licenses plates coming into Rhode Island on the interstate. If Rhode Island is the drivers’ final destination, they are expected to submit personal information about where they’re going to stay, so the state can trace them and ensure they self-quarantine for the required two weeks.

“We’re talking to Rhode Island now,” Cuomo said. “If they don’t roll back that policy, I’m going to sue Rhode Island, because that’s clearly unconstitutional.” He called it “a reactionary policy.”

“We’ll work it out amicably I’m sure,” he added. “We have conversations going back and forth.”

However, as the interview went on it appeared Cuomo had been misinformed about Rhode Island’s actual policy. At one point he claimed Rhode Island was “not letting anyone in until they take a test to see whether or not they have the virus,” which is not the state’s policy.

“Do you know how many people come from Rhode Island to New York to do business?” he said.

In one hour this National Guard and Westerly Police crew have stopped at three homes with New York license plates. They are getting and giving information regarding the mandated 14-day quarantine for anyone recently traveling from the state @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0fj7fFuARM — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 28, 2020

The controversial orders have made national news, most notably after Bloomberg News ran a headline that read: “Rhode Island Police to Hunt Down New Yorkers Seeking Refuge.”

While Raimondo said Saturday she doesn’t like the optics, she rationalized the aggressive measures by pointing out that the New York City metro area accounts for more than half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.

“Of course I’m worried about that,” Raimondo said of how the policy looks. “But I’m more worried about — and focused on — outcomes.”

The headbutting between two Democratic governors marks another unusual twist in the ongoing public health crisis that’s killed more than 30,000 people globally.

Raimondo’s order targeting New Yorkers has also met with push back from other quarters, including the American Civil Liberties Union’s Rhode Island chapter, which issued a statement Thursday claiming the action violates the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“The governor has taken many steps to address this crisis that carefully balance public health needs and the civil rights of citizens. This one does not,” said ACLU of Rhode Island executive director Steven Brown. “We urge her not to follow through with such an ill-advised and unconstitutional plan.”

The governor rebuffed that on Friday, pointing out that laws change during a state of emergency, and added that she’s receiving federal guidance from the Trump administration and legal advice from lawyers as she makes these decisions.

“I have no good options in front of me,” Raimondo said. “I’m out of easy decisions. I pick between bad option A and bad option B.”

Anthony Michael Kreis, a professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, wrote Friday on the Harvard Law Review website that Raimondo’s order and similar measures taken by governors elsewhere would likely be upheld in court for now.

“Some of these actions will inevitably raise honest concerns about civil liberties, and Americans should endeavor to debate the wisdom of government policy even amid a crisis to hold government actors accountable and protect constitutional values,” he wrote. “However, the simple reality is this: federal courts will not enjoin temporary measures that are facially calculated to save lives.”

By Saturday afternoon, Raimondo had company: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had announced he would set up checkpoints on I-95 to stop vehicles with New York plates, register the passengers and tell them to self-quarantine, according to CBS Miami.

RI State Police and National Guard are having passenger cars from New York stop at this rest stop on I-95 north to register them as someone who needs to self quarantine for two weeks if staying in RI. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/v3PN04TAPM — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) March 27, 2020

