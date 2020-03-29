Cranston students out of quarantine, mayor urging them to stay home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After two weeks of quarantine, Cranston High School West students might think they can celebrate, but Mayor Allan Fung has another message for them:

“So I can see where you think you’re off the hook now, but let me be the bearer of some bad news. This thing still isn’t over…I got wind that some corona parties were being planned. Think again.”

Mayor Fung took to Twitter Friday with another humor-tinged video for his constituents. He congratulated Falcons on surviving two weeks indoors, while squashing any plans to gather with their friends.

My Falcons… Congrats you survived quarantine… but a Corona-party? Think again. Thanks to the assist from my fellow Mayors in Italy, I’m sending a crystal clear message to all of you… with love, and #FlameThrowers pic.twitter.com/hXG6see3mq — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) March 27, 2020

“You’re headed to the fields to play ball? Unfortunately, I’ve spent the better part of this week chasing groups off of them. Today, there are more chains and locks on entrances and I’ll have the police constantly patrolling the areas this weekend. I’ve also had to shut down the walking tracks.”

Cranston has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rhode Island. In a news conference Saturday, Governor Raimondo put a stay-at-home order in place until April 13.

“So tonight, this weekend, and the foreseeable future, continue to text or Facetime with your friends instead of hugging them,” Fung said.