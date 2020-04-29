Cranston mayor’s wife: I’m ‘very blessed’ my symptoms are mild

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though she’s been working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, the wife of Mayor Allan Fung and a Republican candidate for the seat held by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, said she was still taken aback when she learned she’d tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have very mild symptoms and I am very blessed for that. It’s actually now day three and I still don’t have a fever,” Fenton-Fung tells Eyewitness News.

Fenton-Fung said because she is a healthcare worker, she was able to get tested right away.

“I was very lucky there was an open slot at a CVS rapid testing site,” Fenton-Fung said.

Fenton-Fung has worked in a number of healthcare facilities throughout the crisis, but said she was always extra careful when it came to protecting herself.

“I’m the most anal person. I had a bunch of my coworkers say, ‘You’re the one that got it?’ because I’m always the one saying, ‘Put on your gloves, tuck in your mask!’ But honestly, I could’ve gotten it outside from a door handle,” Fenton-Fung said.

She said while knowing she has the virus has been a little scary, she is staying positive.

“Being in the rehab centers a lot and helping out at the hospital, you see the worst of the worst cases,” she said. “I had to reassure myself that I’m 39, I’m healthy.”

Fenton-Fung and her husband are now quarantining together and are both staying in separate parts of their Cranston home.

“He’s moved his office into one of the bedrooms, I’m staying in the other. We knew that for some reason if we tried to be quiet about it, it really wouldn’t work,” Fenton-Fung said. “Allan has to give the state of the city tomorrow night and it will be live from our kitchen.”

