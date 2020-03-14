Cranston Mayor Fung urging students, families to adhere to quarantine

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor Allan Fung has issued a stern warning to Cranston High School West students who’ve been ordered to stay home and quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.
In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, the mayor addressed reports of students being out and about when they are supposed to be isolated at home for the next two weeks.
“I know it can seem unreal that this is happening, but it is. This crazy new virus appears to be very contagious. If you have it, it can hop off of you and onto your grandparents or friends with weakened immune systems and they could be in a lot of health trouble,” he said.
Superintendent Jeannine Nota shared a similar message Saturday, writing, “I cannot stress how important it is for EVERYONE to follow the CHSW quarantine. I know it is inconvenient and difficult to do this, but it is only the first full day and people are out.”
On Friday, Cranston High School West officials sent an email to parents confirming that a student had tested positive for COVID-19. The officials urged all students, faculty and staff at Cranston West to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks, according to the email.
There are currently 20 coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, according to the Department of Health.
