Cranston DMV open for appointments only

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Amidst all of the closures across the state, the main headquarters of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is still open.

But you can’t just walk in.

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the DMV has tightened the rules requiring reservations to be made until the virus is under control.

“This is trying times for everyone, it’s a trying time for them and a trying time for us,” DMV spokesman Paul Grimaldi said. “I’m hoping we can make this work.”

Grimaldi said on any given day the DMV would see roughly 1,000 customers. But Monday, he expects to only see 100. He said the changes are necessary for everyone’s safety, though it will be an experiment.

There are a few things to consider before you arrive, Grimaldi said:

Consider if you even need the appointment – since a majority of DMV services can be completed online or by phone.

If you do have to show up, make an appointment ahead of time, since no walk-ins will be allowed.

When it is time for your appointment, visit the white tent outside to get in the queue; customers will only be allowed in the building one-by-one.

“Please be patient, please be calm,” Grimaldi said. “We’ll do what we can to help you. There are going to be some people who we are not going to be able to help today.”

All appointments for Monday are currently taken, but the Grimaldi said they will make appointments for later in the week.

