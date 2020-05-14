12 RESPONDS //
Cranston bus company travels to Washington DC for caravan supporting drivers

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ With transportation industries forced to hit the brakes throughout the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of buses flocked to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to call upon Congress to include them in the next economic relief package.

Among that caravan were four buses from Flagship Trailways, a transportation company located in Cranston.

Owner Tom McCaughey said business has literally been at a standstill during what is considered the industry’s peak season.

“A bus hasn’t moved from our yard since March 17,” he said. “I had the very unpleasant duty of bringing all the employees together to furlough everyone at one time, which absolutely broke my heart.”

McCaughey said bus companies need just as much help as other transportation industries, but they’ve been left out of the equation.

“We’ve never relied on federal funding, but now, we have nothing else,” McCaughey said. “Our industry has come to a screeching halt – burned to its knees.”

The industry is calling on lawmakers to set aside $15 billion for them in the next coronavirus relief package. McCaughey said he’s personally spoken with members of the Rhode Island congressional delegation and feels he has their support.

McCaughey said it felt good to be driving again, which is even more of a reason for him to buckle up and continue fighting for those behind the wheel.

“To get our arms around the magnitude, it’s kind of difficult but I can tell you that at any given time, there was a bus everywhere,” he said of the caravan.

