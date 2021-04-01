COVID variant could become dominant strain in RI by end of April, RIDOH medical director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A coronavirus variant is on track to become the dominant strain of the virus this month, according to Dr. James McDonald from the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH).

“It looks like if you get infected with COVID in the next week or two, over half of those cases more likely or not, you probably have the B117 variant,” he explained. “We kind of expect by the end of April it might even be almost everybody at that point.”

RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott said it’s a foot race between the variant and the vaccine, during the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday.

In other vaccine news, Pfizer announced Wednesday shots in kids as young as 12 have proven to be safe and strongly protective.

“That was not a given so I was very excited about that,” McDonald said.

While people continue to get vaccinated in Rhode Island, people are still ending up hospitalized with COVID.

“It seems like it’s mostly unvaccinated people, so it’s younger people in the hospital now, because of that their length of stay in the hospital is actually shorter,” McDonald said.

He explained the average length of stay in the hospital is down from six days to five days.

Dr. McDonald said even if someone is fully vaccinated, it’s possible they might still develop mild symptoms. However, he said it looks as though people who are inoculated are no longer able to transmit the virus.

“That science still needs to be confirmed, but that’s what the preliminary data is showing and that’s pretty exciting,” he said.