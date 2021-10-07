COVID hospitalizations remain below 100 for third straight day; 4 more deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100 for the first time since mid-August earlier this week, and as of Thursday, the number of patients is holding steady.

Of the 97 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 people are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators, according to the data.

The number of cases linked to the delta variant jumped to 1,200 Wednesday, which is an increase of 190 since it was last reported on Sept. 30.

The Health Department also reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and a 1.4% daily positivity rate, with more than 15,000 tests administered the previous day.

Rhode Island is still considered to have “high transmission” of the virus, with a rate of 168 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

More than 69% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while more than 76% is at least partially vaccinated.