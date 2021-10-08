CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID hospitalizations continue to decline; 2 deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 100 for the fourth straight day, according to data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100 for the first time since mid-August earlier this week, and as of Friday, the number of patients is holding steady.

Of the 95 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 people are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.

Two more people have also died after contracting COVID-19, according to the data, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,584.

The Health Department also reported 221 new COVID-19 cases and a 1.2% daily positivity rate, with more than 17,000 tests administered the previous day.

More than 69% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while more than 76% is at least partially vaccinated.

