COVID FAQ’s answered: RIDOH medical director on vaccine, new variant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Can people who get the vaccine transmit the coronavirus? When and where can people get their shot once they’re eligible?

Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald answered these and other questions about the new COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch Dr. McDonald’s full interview in the video above.

He also said Rhode Island is keeping an eye out for the new variant of the virus that first surfaced in the UK, but this week was detected in Colorado and California.

“We’re going to look for the variant,” McDonald said. “I don’t know that it changes a whole lot though, and part of the reason I wanted to say it doesn’t change a whole lot is that the strategies we use to prevent the virus right now are the same.”