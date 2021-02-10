‘COVID arm’ nothing to worry about, RIDOH medical director says

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lucie Contente didn’t know what “COVID arm” was until she experienced it herself.

That’s why she’s sharing her experience with it. She said her goal is not to instill fear, but to instead educate people on the coronavirus vaccine’s potential side effects.

Contente said more than a week after receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, she noticed a rash developing near the injection site on her left arm.

“It’s itchy,” Contente said. “It’s hot. It’s like a tennis ball, you know, like hard underneath.”

“Every day it was getting bigger and bigger and I was circling it with pen just to make sure,” she continued. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Common side effects for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines include arm soreness, redness and swelling at the injection site, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who get vaccinated may also experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, headaches and fatigue.

Contente consulted her primary care physician about the rash on her arm. She said her doctor not only prescribed her medication to treat the symptoms, but also explained why her body was reacting to the shot.

“It just meant that my immune symptom was really doing its job, almost over-actively doing its job, and it needed to calm down,” she said.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. James McDonald said “COVID arm” is no cause for concern, though it is a symptom he is actively monitoring.

“If it itches, take an antihistamine,” he said. “If it hurts, you should take some Tylenol. It really isn’t something to be worried about.”

Contente received her second dose of the vaccine on Sunday and said she’s experiencing “COVID arm” once again.

She said she doesn’t want her experience to deter anyone from getting vaccinated, and despite her body’s reaction to the vaccine, she has no regrets.

“I know that I’m going to keep a lot of people safe because I chose this path,” she said.