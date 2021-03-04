COVID-19 variant could throw a wrench in summer plans, RIDOH medical director says

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. James McDonald from the R.I. Department of Health is hopeful that Rhode Islanders will be able to enjoy a fun and somewhat normal summer, but cautioned that COVID-19 variants could throw a wrench in people’s plans.

“Plan for fun, I plan on it,” he said. “Everything is heading in the right direction right now.”

But he cautioned, “The variant is the wild card. It could ruin everyone’s summer.”

McDonald said so far the state has reported seven cases of the U.K. variant, 4 cases of the California variant and one of the New York variant.

McDonald said he is hopeful that all adults will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine by May, a goal that President Joe Biden announced earlier this week.

He hopes the state will distribute all 9,100 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson shot by Sunday.

McDonald said he’s not worried about Rhode Island reaching the goal to have 70-75-percent of people immunized.

“Rhode Island has a rich tradition of being friendly to vaccines,” he said. “We tend to lead the country in vaccines.”

McDonald initially said that vaccine doses would be doubling next week, but a spokesperson later clarified that doses have doubled over the past month.