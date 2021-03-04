CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Vaccine Links for RI & MA

Rhode Island Residents: Register for Vaccine Here

Sign up for RI's Vaccine Interest Notification List

Massachusetts Residents: Register for Vaccine Here

Mass. Vaccine Eligibility Requirements

COVID-19 variant could throw a wrench in summer plans, RIDOH medical director says

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. James McDonald from the R.I. Department of Health is hopeful that Rhode Islanders will be able to enjoy a fun and somewhat normal summer, but cautioned that COVID-19 variants could throw a wrench in people’s plans.

“Plan for fun, I plan on it,” he said. “Everything is heading in the right direction right now.”

But he cautioned, “The variant is the wild card. It could ruin everyone’s summer.”

McDonald said so far the state has reported seven cases of the U.K. variant, 4 cases of the California variant and one of the New York variant.

McDonald said he is hopeful that all adults will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine by May, a goal that President Joe Biden announced earlier this week.

He hopes the state will distribute all 9,100 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson shot by Sunday.

McDonald said he’s not worried about Rhode Island reaching the goal to have 70-75-percent of people immunized.

“Rhode Island has a rich tradition of being friendly to vaccines,” he said. “We tend to lead the country in vaccines.”

McDonald initially said that vaccine doses would be doubling next week, but a spokesperson later clarified that doses have doubled over the past month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/26/21: Zambarano Hospital Controversy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community