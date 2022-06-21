BOSTON (WPRI) — Appointments to vaccinate kids ages 6 months to 4 years old against COVID-19 in Massachusetts are now being offered.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state’s plan to begin rolling out the shots on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Additional locations and appointments are expected to come online in the following days. More than 400 vaccination locations are also expected to be available in the coming weeks, according to the administration.

Pfizer and Moderna got the green light Friday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Saturday from the CDC.

For the 6 months to 4-year-old age group, the Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine consists of two pediatric doses.

The FDA also approved a third dose of the Moderna vaccine, at least a month after the second shot, for children who are immunocompromised.

Children can get vaccinated at their pediatricians’ offices, community health centers, state-supported vaccination sites, mobile clinics and some pharmacies, depending on the pharmacy and the child’s age.

Parents who want their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly. A list of available locations can be found on the state’s VaxFinder website.

More than 84% of eligible Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than half of adults in the state have gotten their booster shot, according to state officials.

In Rhode Island, vaccines for kids under 5 years old will be available starting early next week. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, told 12 News last week that roughly 20,800 doses are on their way to the Ocean State.