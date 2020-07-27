COVID-19 vaccine trial could be held in RI later this year, doctor says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Large-scale clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine began on Monday. The National Institutes of Health say 30,000 adults volunteered to take part in the study.

The third phase of the possible vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, will be administered in volunteers who do not have COVID-19 to see if it can prevent symptoms of the virus after two doses.

It was developed by biotech company Moderna out of Cambridge, Mass., and the National Institutes of Health. They held a virtual forum Monday to discuss the beginning of the Phase 3 trial.

“We hope that once and for all, we can knock it out with a safe and effective vaccine the way we do with so many other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Volunteers will receive either two injections or a placebo about 28 days apart.

“Half the people who sign up are getting the vaccine, the other half are getting the placebo,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins explained. “We won’t know and they won’t know who is getting which one. That will all be tracked.”

As for the possibility of a vaccine trial in Rhode Island, Dr. Hadeel Zainah, an infectious disease specialist with Kent Hospital, says one could be coming sometime this year. When exactly when it will happen is not yet known, however.

“We will have a local trial happening here and give the opportunity for people to participate and try to see if they are protected,” Zainah said.

The vaccine trial that began Monday comes as states including Florida and California report more than 400,000 positive cases.

Although new coronavirus cases have been trending upward since Rhode Island entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan earlier this month, the growth isn’t near the surges seen in those other states.

The World Health Organization says the Moderna vaccine is one of 25 in the clinical trial stage around the world.

