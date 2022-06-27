PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Children under the age of five are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island.

Federal regulators approved shots from Pfizer and Moderna earlier this month, expanding eligibility to 20 million children.

Rhode Island Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News the vaccines are available at pharmacies in the state.

A CDC vaccine tracker shows at least 10 pharmacies in Rhode Island are offering the shots.

Health care providers that plan to offer the vaccines will receive them this week, according to Wendelken. Individuals must check availability and schedule appointments directly with their provider.

Pharmacies in southeastern Massachusetts are also offering COVID-19 shots for this age group.

The R.I. Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death on Monday, while hospitalizations declined to 47. There were 434 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday, according to the data, and an additional 146 cases were added to earlier daily totals.