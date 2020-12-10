COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in RI as soon as Friday, RIDOH medical director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With news of a coronavirus vaccine potentially being approved in the coming days, many are wondering when life will start to return to “normal.”

Dr. James McDonald, medical director for the R.I. Department of Health, said that all hinges upon the number of people who choose to get vaccinated.

“The more people who get the vaccine, the sooner we achieve that goal,” McDonald said during his weekly interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian. (Watch the full interview in the video above.)

While he’s hesitant to give an exact date, McDonald said it is possible that the state will have a high enough vaccination rate by Mother’s Day, which would allow them to begin lifting some of the restrictions.

“These possibilities only exist if a lot of people get the vaccine,” McDonald reiterated.

McDonald said he’s optimistic that both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines will provide long-lasting immunity to the virus.

“This is a new disease, these are new vaccines, so the data they are going to show is the best they can prove right now,” he explained. “But I think we are going to have a long-lasting immune response to this.”

With news of the Pfizer vaccine winning approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel Thursday, McDonald said vaccine could arrive in Rhode Island as soon as Friday or Saturday, with people being immunized Monday or Tuesday, should the FDA give it the green light.

Even with the news of a vaccine, however, McDonald urged Rhode Islanders to keep their holiday celebrations small and to continue to abide by the restrictions, especially with the number of cases and hospitalizations continuing to trend upward.

“That may sound disappointing, but I think we have to look at the larger picture here,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is stop the spread in Rhode Island, and protecting your household is really important right now.”

His best advice is to remember “the reason for the season,” which is to give back and be kind to one another.