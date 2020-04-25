Live Now
Raimondo's daily COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide a daily update on the COVID-19 public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH: The briefing will be carried live on WPRI 12 and here on WPRI.com

The governor on Friday announced a variety of new developments related to the state’s response to the pandemic, which has so far killed 202 people.

The state started a new fund to increase pay for front-line workers at congregate-care facilities, such as nursing homes, which will be made available to people making less than $20 per hour.

Raimondo also announced the state has received 20,000 antibody tests, which will go toward a new study to determine how widespread the virus is currently in Rhode Island. The results of that study will come back in weeks, not days, Raimondo said Friday.

The governor is hoping to start reopening the state’s economy beginning May 8, encouraged by the fact that hospitalizations have plateaued in recent days.

But Raimonodo has been frustrated to see the number of new cases remain stubbornly high — despite Rhode Island now testing more people per capita than any other state.

As of Friday, a total of 6,699 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started locally on March 1.

