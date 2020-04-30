Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News!
15 new deaths Thursday; more people hospitalized than originally reported

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that 15 more Rhode Islanders have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 266.

The health department also said an updated reporting system reveals there are 339 people in Rhode Island’s hospitals with the virus. The number is a significant jump from the 269 people reported Wednesday.

“This allows for more streamlined, systematic, electronic submissions,” the health department said in a statement about the new process. “The prior reporting system was developed in the first days of the pandemic in Rhode Island was very labor intensive. It focused of reports and reviews of medical records for patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19 like illness. The new reporting system will bring consistency to hospitals’ reports.”

The health department is holding a conference call with reporters at 3:30 p.m. There was no regular daily press conference on Thursday (Gov. Gina Raimondo took questions from children instead.)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

