COVID-19 testing site for Pawtucket, Central Falls being moved down Dexter Street

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The rapid COVID-19 testing site that serves Pawtucket and Central Falls residents is relocating, though only about a mile down the road.

The site currently located at 934 Dexter St. in Central Falls which opened back in May will be moved to 91 Dexter St. in Pawtucket, according to a joint news release Monday from the two cities and CVS Health.

The site was created through the BEAT COVID-19 initiative, which was launched in an effort to spread awareness and expand access to testing, specifically for people who may not have a primary care doctor.

In a statement, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the site “has been integral to combating the coronavirus pandemic in Pawtucket and Central Falls.”

“On behalf of the BEAT COVID-19 initiative, we would like to thank Governor Raimondo, CVS Health, RIDOH, HEZ and all of our community partners who have helped us,” he said. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our residents have easy access to testing.”

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in RI, Mass. »

“I would also like to recognize Rhode Island College for allowing us to use their site for the past few months,” Grebien added.

The testing is free, and anyone who is experiencing symptoms, was exposed to someone who’s infected, lives in a neighborhood where many people were infected, or works in a high-risk occupation is urged to call 855-843-7620 and schedule an appointment.

The call line is staffed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Cape Verdean Creole.

“The BEAT COVID-19 initiative, with all of its amazing partners, has allowed the residents of Central Falls and Pawtucket to access critical resources like testing and family support services, and I am glad that it will continue the process in its new location,” Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines