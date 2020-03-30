COVID-19 testing at tent on RIC campus to begin Tuesday

1  of  3
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Testing for COVID-19 will begin Tuesday morning in an outdoor tent at Rhode Island College, with the goal to test up to 300 people per day.

The Rhode Island National Guard began setting up three mobile testing locations over the weekend at RIC, and on the campuses of the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick and the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown.

Governor Gina Raimondo set a goal of testing 1,000 people a day, and getting all three tent locations up and running is a key part of that plan.

The RIC site – located in the college’s parking lot B – will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but individuals are advised to consult their primary care physicians first, and not just show up at any of the remote locations.

According to RIC President Frank Sanchez, the Providence location will be self-contained with testing equipment, portable restrooms and other supplies for approximately 50 medical and security personnel.

The testing site staff will use shower facilities in the colleges Recreation Center, according to Sanchez.

“I want to emphasize that personnel from the testing site will not be interacting with people or campus facilities outside the designated areas,” Sanchez said.

Members of RIC’s “campus community should not be entering any spaces being utilized by testing site personnel,” Sanchez said.

