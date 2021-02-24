‘Things look much better’: Field hospital director optimistic there won’t be another surge

As we approach one year since COVID-19 arrived in Rhode Island, 12 News is bringing you special reports all this week at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. They’re stories of heartache, heroes and hope.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Rhode Island’s field hospitals set to close in the coming weeks, Medical Director of Lifespan’s Field Hospital at the Convention Center in Providence Dr. Selim Suner spoke with 12 News at 4 on the state’s current coronavirus situation.

Suner previously spoke with 12 News in early December and said he felt the situation was like a nightmare, but Wednesday he said things are improving.

While Suner said we may see another surge, particularly with the emergence of new variants, he’s cautiously optimistic.

“Today things look much better,” he said. “The vaccination rates are increasing rapidly and if we can stay vigilant with mask using and social distancing, I think our chances are good of not having another surge.”

Suner’s son, Kaya, launched a program called COVID Connectors back in April allowing people to donate gently used iPads or iPhones to hospitalized patients who were barred from having visitors at the time.

“Them having the devices to connect to their family and loved ones was crucial,” Suner said.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.