Alexander-Scott reflects on how leading the state’s COVID-19 response changed her

As we approach one year since COVID-19 arrived in Rhode Island, 12 News is bringing you special reports all this week at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. They’re stories of heartache, heroes and hope.

Many frontline workers have cared for coronavirus patients within the past year. Tonight at 12 News at 5, Kim Kalunian sits down with two medical workers who say working on the frontlines during these last 12 months has changed their lives.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person who has become a household name is Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who has been at the forefront of the state’s coronavirus response.

The Director of Rhode Island’s Health Department has been questioned by reporters and has made sweeping public health decisions.

Alexander-Scott’s father always knew she’d be a doctor. Her mother became a nurse despite being told her skin color would prohibit that. Now, as a parent herself, Alexander-Scott says on her hardest days, it’s her son who brings her solace.

Away from the podium, and the spotlights of the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, she took a look back on what landed her the leading role in the state’s coronavirus response.

“I was drawn to public health when the last pandemic was here,” she said.

In 2009, H1N1 was when Alexander-Scott got the first taste of responding to a pandemic, and February 2020 reminded her of those days.

“You certainly hope that you don’t have too many pandemics in your career, and you can never imagine what each additional pandemic is going to be like,” she recalled. “So I wouldn’t say it was a total surprise but it was also something that no one could have imagined.”

From the start, Alexander-Scott was the public voice of public health, delivering hopeful news alongside the breaking, while also taking the heat.

“Some of the longer days may have been times when people were rightfully concerned or questioned or even angry about what they were experiencing and I had to acknowledge that,” she said.

One year into the pandemic, more than 2,300 Rhode Islanders have lose their lives. Alexander-Scott says she’s driven by the motivation to keep that number from climbing, and buoyed by the blessings big and small in her own life.

When asked how this experience changed her personally and professionally, she said it has in many ways.

“Having lost my father at a young age already taught me to have a sense of appreciation just for what you have and for life and not taking things for granted so I already had an element of that and certainly, the pandemic really strengthened that understanding,” she continued.

Alexander-Scott says she doesn’t look back on 2020 with regrets, but said she has learned many lessons instead.

As for the future, the Senate confirmed her to another five-year term last year, and incoming Gov. Dan McKee says he plans to keep her in charge of the state’s coronavirus response.