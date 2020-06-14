Skip to content
Top Stories
Car crashes into front of coffee shop, business remains open
Top Stories
People 65 and older can start making vaccination appointments Monday
Sen. Whitehouse, Rep. Cicilline to discuss 2nd Trump impeachment trial
Bishop Feehan hockey plays game in honor of AJ Quetta
Video
Community rallies behind Warwick apartment building fire victims
Video
Top Stories
17 more people apply to become next lieutenant governor of Rhode Island
Video
Top Stories
Whistleblower: Education changes at RI psychiatric hospital long overdue
Video
12 Responds: Why can’t I access my unemployment benefits tax form online?
Video
A closer look at Rhode Island’s 87,000 unused doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Target 12: Nowhere to Go
Video
Top Stories
George Washington finishes with 15-2 run to beat URI, 78-70
Video
Top Stories
Bryant back from COVID pause, sneaks away with win against Merrimack
Video
Feb. 20 HS hoops roundup: Blackstone Valley Prep hands Times Squared Academy its first loss
Video
RIIL Executive Director looks back on successful winter season
Video
Feb. 19 HS hoops roundup: Classical girls basketball still undefeated
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/19/2021: Congressman David Cicilline
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed James Grimes?
Video
Target 12: Nowhere to Go
Video
Newsmakers 2/12/2021: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: Celebrating 12 Years on TV!
Video
Top Stories
Dunkin’ helps The Rhode Show celebrate a dozen years on TV with a dozen donuts!
Video
The Rhode Home: Mobility and freedom in the home
Video
Catch Alexandra Fortin’s virtual show from the Greenwich Odeum this Saturday
Video
In the Kitchen: Three Easy Ways to Make Eggs
Video
COVID-19 One Year Later
COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Voter Guide: What you need to know for March 2 special election in RI
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Dry Sunday, Rain And Maybe Brief Snow For Late Monday
Video
People 65 and older can start making vaccination appointments Monday
When and where can I get COVID-19 vaccine in RI?
Video
Less than half were 75 or older that received shots at two RI mass vaccination sites
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts & Interactive Data
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
The War on Alzheimer’s: The challenges, the cost, and the quest for a cure
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
People 65 and older can start making vaccination appointments Monday
Less than half were 75 or older that received shots at two RI mass vaccination sites
COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope
Video
‘Don’t sit on the fence’: Accounting organization offers to help businesses apply for grants, loans
Video
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
McKee wants more state-run vaccine clinics, greater municipal involvement
Video
After lost COVID-19 season, Red Sox LHP Rodríguez a full go
No delays in vaccine shipments to RI and Mass., for now
Video
Johnson & Johnson applies to WHO for COVID vaccine approval
Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot
Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots
Rhode Island’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline again; 9 deaths reported
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
New ‘fish condo’ off East Providence coast bustling with activity
Video
Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall
Video
Healthcare workers join peaceful protest in Providence
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
‘I know what it’s like not being able to breathe’: For one 12 News reporter, self-quarantining is personal
Video
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Cold puppy looking for warmth chased news photographer, so she took it in to warm up
Video
Jaw-dropping video shows Chicago firefighter jumping from one building to the next to flee fire
Video
Apophis asteroid will be visible from Earth this weekend
Video
Ferret makes debut as 1st clone of US endangered species
NASA’s ‘Perseverance’ sends back first images after 300 million mile journey to Mars
Video