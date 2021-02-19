COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope

In early March 2020, everything changed. Life as we know it was upended, and over the past 12 months, we’ve faced unexpected and unrelenting challenges.

And through it all, stories of heartache, heroes and hope emerged.

Now, as we approach one year since the first COVID-19 case was announced in Rhode Island, we’re bringing you special reports all next week on 12 News at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday morning, 12 News reporter Kait Walsh looks back at how we got here: our shared losses, changes to our daily lives, and our appreciation for those who’ve stepped up to help.

One of the brightest beacons of hope has been the COVID-19 vaccine. Rhode Island is currently working to immunize people in the 75-and-older age group, and on Monday, people 65 and older will be eligible to get their first shot.

Residents can book an appointment at a state-run clinic by visiting VaccinateRI.org or calling at (844) 930-1779.

The vaccine is also available at clinics run by Rhode Island cities and towns, as well as select CVS Health and Walgreen’s pharmacies. Both chains plan to add more locations this week with their allotment of doses expected to increase.

Those not yet eligible can sign up for the state’s vaccine notification list on portal.ri.gov.

As more people become eligible to receive the vaccine, you may have some questions and concerns, so we went straight to the experts for answers. In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, they share critical information you need to know before you or a family member gets vaccinated.

Vaccine 101 debuts Monday at 5 p.m. on WPRI 12, WPRI.com and the 12 News app.