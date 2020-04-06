Rhode Island and Massachusetts have hotlines available to keep residents informed during the COVID-19 crisis and connect them with available resources.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Rhode Island
R.I. Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: (401) 222-8022
Department of Labor and Training: (401) 462-2020
Small Business Hotline: (401) 521-HELP (4357)
Mental Health Support: (401) 414-5465
24-Hour Crisis Hotline/Listening Line: (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044
List: Support groups available online or over the phone
RI Responds: Register to support COVID-19 response
Massachusetts
24/7 Informational Hotline: 211
Text Notifications: Text COVIDMA to 888-777 to subscribe
Unemployment Assistance: (617) 626-6338
Payment Status Line: (617) 626-6563
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- COVID-19 hotlines and other numbers to keep handy
- 12 Responds: New details on $600 unemployment bump
- LIVE NOW: US passes 10,000 virus deaths, but faint glimmer of hope appears
- Baker to make COVID-19 announcement at 3:45 pm Monday
- How to deal with stress, anxiety while working from home during coronavirus pandemic