COVID-19 hotlines and other numbers to keep handy
Rhode Island and Massachusetts have hotlines available to keep residents informed during the COVID-19 crisis and connect them with available resources.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Rhode Island

R.I. Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: (401) 222-8022

Department of Labor and Training: (401) 462-2020

Small Business Hotline: (401) 521-HELP (4357)

Mental Health Support: (401) 414-5465

24-Hour Crisis Hotline/Listening Line: (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044

List: Support groups available online or over the phone

RI Responds: Register to support COVID-19 response

Massachusetts

24/7 Informational Hotline: 211

Text Notifications: Text COVIDMA to 888-777 to subscribe

Unemployment Assistance: (617) 626-6338

Payment Status Line: (617) 626-6563

