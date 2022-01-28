COVID-19 death toll tops 3,300 in RI as hospitalizations decline

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit. (Getty)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been declining this week, according to data released Friday by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

There were 406 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, the data shows, which is down from 495 on Monday. But since hospitalization data has a two-day lag in reporting, it’s possible that Wednesday’s total gets adjusted in the coming days.

Of the patients currently hospitalized, 47 are in the ICU and 30 on ventilators, according to the data.

An additional 14 COVID deaths were disclosed Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,302. Of those deaths, six were on Thursday alone, while the others were added to previous daily totals.

The Health Department also reported 1,435 new cases Friday and a daily positivity rate of 10.5%.

Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday that Rhode Island’s case rate had declined by nearly 50% over the previous week. He also acknowledged that, while the state has come a long way since an apparent peak earlier this month, the situation would improve faster if more people got booster shots.

The Health Department’s data shows that 78% of Rhode Islanders have completed their primary vaccine series, but just 36% have gotten a booster dose so far.