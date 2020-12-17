COVID-19 death toll tops 1,600 in RI; 951 new infections reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 1,600 people in Rhode Island have now died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department reported 12 additional deaths on Thursday, along with 951 new coronavirus infections.

More than 18,200 tests were administered the previous day, officials said, putting the daily positivity rate for Thursday at 5.2%.

Health officials also added 131 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals ticked up to 479, with 59 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Revised data released on Thursday shows there were 492 hospitalizations on Monday, Dec. 7, which represents the state’s new all-time high for the pandemic. The 22 deaths reported Sunday are tied for the second most in a single day.