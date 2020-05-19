Tonight at 7 pm: COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will join Target 12 Investigator Tim White and Eyewitness News politics and business editor Ted Nesi via teleconference for a live town hall Tuesday night.

Watch the hour-long, commercial free event at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence, or streaming live on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 app.

From unemployment to a potential new stimulus package in Washington, we’ll have lots to talk about as U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin join us via teleconference.

