PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction for two Rhode Island communities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded the COVID-19 community level to “medium” for Kent and Newport counties on Thursday, putting them at the same level as Bristol and Washington counties.

Providence County remained at the “high” COVID-19 community level.

The community levels, updated weekly, are based on case rates and hospitalizations.

People in “medium” communities should consider masking and self-testing when around anyone at higher risk of severe illness, according to the CDC, while those in “high” communities are recommended to wear masks in crowded, indoor public settings.

Regardless of the COVID-19 community level, health officials urge everyone to take basic preventative measures like staying up to date on vaccinations and isolating if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.